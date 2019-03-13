Equinix reshuffles executive team

Equinix made the following changes to its leadership team:





Karl Strohmeyer, currently President, Americas, will begin serving as Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, overseeing the company's overall go-to-market strategy.

currently President, Americas, will begin serving as Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, overseeing the company's overall go-to-market strategy. Sara Baack, who currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer, will take on the role of Chief Product Officer, leading Product Marketing, Management, Development and Engineering across core colocation and interconnection offerings, as well as overseeing the company's edge services portfolio.

who currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer, will take on the role of Chief Product Officer, leading Product Marketing, Management, Development and Engineering across core colocation and interconnection offerings, as well as overseeing the company's edge services portfolio. Eric Schwartz, currently President, EMEA, will begin serving as Chief Strategy and Development Officer, overseeing Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Business Development, Real Estate, Capital Planning and the company's hyperscale initiatives.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix, stated: "As we continue to enhance the value of our global platform and serve an increasingly strategic role in the digital transformation of our customers, these changes to our organization will enable us to advance our leadership as the trusted center of a cloud-first world. Karl, Sara and Eric have a combined 24 years in executive roles at Equinix, and I am supremely confident in their understanding of our customers as they continue to embrace and execute their transformation to digital business, and the unique opportunity that our organization has to serve them."