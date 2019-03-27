ECI names Irit Touitou as EVP Global Technology

ECI has appointed Irit Touitou as Executive Vice President, Global Technology.



Touitou previously served as VP and General Manager of the Imaging Clinical Apps Business unit at Philips, where she oversaw a global, cross-functional team integrating engineering, service, sales and marketing. Prior to Philips, she was General Manager and president of the Customer Management Division in Amdocs, leading strategy,

product management, R&D, pre-sales and marketing efforts. In this role, she exceeded sales targets and became a driver for exceptional customer experiences.



“ECI is a company I’ve admired for more than 20 years, back when I used to be a software developer here, and I’ve kept my eye on it as it’s grown and thrived into the company it is today,” said Touitou. “I cannot wait to continue my journey and rejoin this successful team who are creating flexible networking solutions that bring connectivity and 5G to a global audience, while keeping an eye toward innovation and building trust with our customers.”



