DustPhotonics ships 400Gbps QSFP-DD SR8

DustPhotonics announced sampling availability and pre-production ramp of 400G QSFP-DD SR8 optical transceiver for short reach, high-density applications over multi-mode optical fiber. The 400Gbps module incorporates DustPhotonics' AuraDP optical engine with unique fiber integration and manufacturing technology .



Dust Photonics notes that 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers support both 400G switch to switch and breakout options for high-radix configurations.



DustPhotonics claims its AuraDP light engine enables reduced power consumption, higher reliability, and superior module performance. The optical packaging design results in improved sensitivity and efficient coupling. The QSFP-DD optical transceiver is designed for use with cost effective multimode fiber and supports reaches of up to 100 meters using OM4 fiber. The SR8 module features; 8 parallel 50Gbps PAM4 optical channels, supports the latest CMIS Management Interface, and is compliant to the latest QSFP-DD MSA and IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE SR8 standards.The 400G QSFP-DD module is part of the DustPhotonic's family of 400G multimode transceiver and AOC product line. The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 has an expected production release date in the second half of 2019. DustPhotonics is currently sampling and accepting orders for evaluation of 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers."QSFP-DD SR8 is the most versatile 400G module for the large enterprise and hyperscale cloud data center markets supporting fanout to 200G and 50G," says Ben Rubovitch, CEO and co-founder of DustPhotonics. "With the majority of fiber lengths in hyperscale data centers being less than 100 meters, multimode is the economic choice supporting high-radix interconnection networks. This offers significantly better cost/performance solutions needed for broad market adoption of 400Gbps data rates."