DT, Nokia and Qualcomm showcase 5G at Hannover Messe

A 5G Arena at this week's Hannover Messe 2019 is described as "the world's first industrial 5G campus network of this scale and diversity." The network is supported by Deutsche Telekom, Nokia and Qualcomm.



Showcases in the 5G Arena include:



Bosch Rexroth - a human machine interface with 5G-enabled emergency stop capabilities

Festo - predictive maintenance based on 5G-collected data sets

Götting - an automated guided vehicle (AGV) with live video streaming over 5G

Phoenix Contact - replacing industrial Ethernet with 5G for process control

Siemens - asset analytics in the cloud with various data points collected via 5G

Weidmüller - an energy monitoring solution of the welding process in car manufacturing at Volkswagen

Zeiss - a 5G-connected process quality control system for the automotive industry



"The smart, connected factories of the future will not only be able to make things, but make decisions too. We are very proud to support these live over-the-air demos with Nokia and European industry players to what 5G will make possible for industrial IoT," said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president & president, Qualcomm EMEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies has been a key enabler in the industrial IoT for years, and we look forward, with 5G, to continuing to make Industry 4.0 a reality in Europe and around the world."



"The fourth industrial revolution promises massive gains in productivity, disruptive customer experiences, and new business models," said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise and Chief Strategy Officer. "Next generation networks, including 5G, will enable this industrial transformation and beyond with network reliability, capacity and low-latency features. We are delighted to work with Deutsche Messe AG and Qualcomm Technologies to bring industrial use-cases to the 5G Arena including intelligent factories, where workers are safer, equipment is smarter, and efficiencies are higher."