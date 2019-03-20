DOCOMO targets 5G game streaming in Japan

NTT DOCOMO announced an equity investment in cloud gaming pioneer Hatch Entertainment Ltd, provider of the world's first made-for-5G game streaming service in Finland.



DOCOMO has begun supporting Hatch's game streaming service in Japan, effective February 13.Hatch currently streams rich, full-featured games over Wi-Fi or 4G networks in the Nordic countries plus the UK and Ireland. Hatch offers more than 100 games that are ready to play instantly, requiring no download, in-game paywall or costly specialized hardware. Users simply download Hatch's application from Google Play to their device to use the service for a flat monthly fee of JPY 550 (tax included).Under the DOCOMO-Hatch partnership, customers in Japan will log into Hatch with their DOCOMO d ACCOUNTTM to play games and challenge other gamers on global leaderboards. Hatch games will also be available via the DOCOMO TV Terminal set-top box device that customers control with their smartphones.Going forward, DOCOMO and Hatch plans to leverage the extra-high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency and massive-device connectivity of 5G for gaming. DOCOMO plans to launch its commercial 5G service in 2020.