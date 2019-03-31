Deutsche Telekom vows 100% renewable energy by 2021

Deutsche Telekom announced a new, ambitious climate target: the Group is aiming to achieve a 100 percent use of electricity from renewable energy sources as early as 2021.



Deutsche Telekom also vowed to reduce other emissions from gas, oil, and other sources of energy. By 2030, the Group aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared to 2017.



“We want to build the future, not obstruct it”, says Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom. “Climate protection is one of the key challenges of our age. With the new targets for the period 2021-2030, we are taking our responsibility seriously and are acting decisively, quickly and, at the same time, in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, this sends an important signal to our customers because sustainability is becoming increasingly important as a purchasing criterion,” stated Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom.



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/deutsche-telekom-to-switch-to-electricity-from-renewable-sources-of-energy-567218