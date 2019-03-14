Determined AI emerges from stealth with focus on deep learning software

Determined AI, a start-up based in San Francisco, emerged from stealth to unveil its plans to offer specialized software that addresses the challenges faced by deep learning.



Determined AI has raised $11 million in series A funding led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Amplify Partners, CRV, Haystack, SV Angel, The House, and Specialized Types.The company says its software will feature a DL-aware scheduling system that allows for cluster sharing, fault tolerance, and workload elasticity with sub-second latency. Another goal is to liberate DL investments from the risk of cloud or hardware lock-in.Determined AI's software has been running on production GPUs for more than a year.