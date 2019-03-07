Dell'Oro: Wireless Packet Core revenues up 7% in 4Q18

Wireless Packet Core (WPC) market revenues grew 7 percent Y/Y in 4Q 2018, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. For the full-year 2018, Huawei was the top-ranked vendor, achieving this annual designation for the first time ever.



Other findings in the report for the top-three Core vendor rankings for the full-year revenues in 2018 were as follows:





Wireless Packet Core (2G/3G/4G): Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia

Traditional Packet Core (2G/3G): Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia

Evolved Packet Core (4G): Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia

"The modest growth of the WPC market in 4Q 2018 was due to the 4G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) technologies that service providers are using for 4G networks, but also for EPC use in upcoming 5G network deployments," said Dave Bolan, senior analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "For 2018 WPC market shares, Huawei was the number on vendor based on revenues; however, Ericsson, retained its first-place ranking for the EPC market that was the largest sub-segment of the wireless packet core market," Bolan added.