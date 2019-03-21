DE-CIX offers 400-GE access to its Frankfurt Exchange

DE-CIX has begun offering 400-GE access technology to its flagship Internet Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, which handles the highest peak exchange traffic in the world.



DE-CIX first introduced 100-GE access in 2013.



The expansion is being realized on the DE-CIX Apollon platform, which uses Nokia routers as one core component. The 400-GE Nokia line cards are now available in DE-CIX Frankfurt.



DE-CIX said it will make 400-GE available at further DE-CIX locations over time.



“With the introduction of the 400-GE access technology, we once again underscore our claim to be a technology leader,” says Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer at DE-CIX. “We offer our customers newest generation hardware and a modern, scalable infrastructure, which will also be able to meet all requirements in the future. At the same time, we support the growth of our customers at our worldwide locations with the new technology. Because the more data traffic they can exchange over us, the more the investment in our services will pay off.”



“We have happily served DE-CIX for over six years with our cutting-edge equipment,” says Ken Kutzler, Vice President of Nokia’s IP Routing Hardware business. “Our routing R&D is heavily driven by the fast-growing, high-quality throughput demands of customers like DE-CIX. Nokia is proud to be their partner and to help enable its first 400GE peering ports. Powered by the Nokia FP4 Chipset, DE-CIX can continue to expect deterministic loss-less performance, smooth operations and seamless upgrades as we move together into the future.”