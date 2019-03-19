DataGryd upgrades its data center at 60 Hudson in NYC

DataGryd, which is a leading data center provider in New York City, has selected Clune Construction to build out its MegaSuite 6 facility at the 60 Hudson Street building in Manhattan. The companies said the facility will be transformed into New York City’s most modern and efficient high-density, high-performance data center.



DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6 is expected to be ready for occupancy by the third quarter of 2019.



“DataGryd’s selection of Clune Construction as our general contractor for the build out of MegaSuite 6 is a testament to their outstanding track record for successfully delivering superior projects on time,” says Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd. “As a result, we are committed to providing our customers near limitless scalability in the heart of New York City’s most concentrated hub of global data networking solutions.”



Upon completion of MegaSuite 6, DataGryd’s customers will benefit from cost-effective megawatt configurations, supported by 5,000 kilowatts (kW) of utility power generators and towers. Located within 60 Hudson Street, a globally renowned world-class carrier hotel, DataGryd’s customers will be able to directly connect to over 300 carriers, network providers, exchanges and more than six fully operational subsea systems anchored within the building without incurring monthly cross-connect fees.