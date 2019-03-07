CREDO highlights electrical and optical 100G PAM4

At this week's OFC 2019, CREDO conducted multiple live demonstrations of its low power, high-performance 112Gbps (G) PAM4 Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technologies.
“Credo’s 112G single lane rate electrical and optical connectivity technologies are being well received,” said Jeff Twombly, vice president of business development at Credo. “End customers continue to push for significant increases in network bandwidth and the industry as a whole will benefit greatly by a rapid move to single lane rate, end-to-end 112G deployments.”
http://www.credosemi.com