Consortium for On-Board Optics showcase at OFC - 400G and 800G

At the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, the Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO) will showcase the first-ever on-board optical ecosystem of its kind as its demonstration brings together a wide range of innovative developments including optical switch, adapter, modules, and compliance board products for industry leading suppliers.



“The Consortium for On-Board Optics released its industry breakthrough on-board optical module specification at OFC 2018. The panel members will share their experiences and developments during the past year since the specification release,” said Brad Booth, President, COBO. “COBO continues to bring a wide variety of industry perspectives and expertise to the development of on-board optics, and we look forward to sharing that knowledge through the panel and with our presence at OFC.”



