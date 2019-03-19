Cohesity and SoftBank form joint venture for Japan

Cohesity, which specializes in hyperconverged secondary storage, has formed a joint venture with SoftBank Corp. to offer services in Japan. Secondary data includes data used for backups, archives, analytics, testing and development and other workloads and comprises 80 percent of an enterprise’s total data volume.



The joint venture operates under the name Cohesity Japan KK (“Cohesity Japan”). SoftBank and SoftBank C&S Corp. will distribute and resell Cohesity solutions in Japan, along with other partners including Networld Corporation and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. Solutions from Cohesity are available today to Japanese enterprises.



Cohesity is a portfolio company of SoftBank Vision Fund.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with SoftBank in enabling Japanese enterprises to use modern data infrastructure to advance their digital transformation journeys,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity. “SoftBank and Cohesity both believe that if enterprises can derive maximum insights from secondary data and applications, the possibilities are endless across a variety of industries including financial services, healthcare, public sector, life sciences, media, technology, telecommunications and education.”