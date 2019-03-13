Cloudera posts revenue of $145 million

Cloudera, which completed its merger with Hortonworks on January 3, 2019, reported total revenue of $144.5 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, ended January 31st, an increase of 37% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Subscription revenue was $123.0 million, an increase of 42% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $87.0 million. For reference, GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $38.1 million for standalone Cloudera. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $30.2 million. For reference, non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $9.0 million for standalone Cloudera.



"Our strong fourth quarter results showcase how customers are already embracing the new Cloudera's vision, as evidenced by early cross-sell motions to deliver data management and analytics from the Edge to AI," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Having completed the merger with Hortonworks, we are now squarely focused on delivering a powerful combined, integrated platform purpose-built for enterprise customers. Enterprises want an enterprise data cloud, which offers the flexibility of both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery, as well as the versatility of multi-function analytics, all with common security and governance. As the open source data management and analytics standard, we believe Cloudera is uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities at the data layer, bring the enterprise data cloud to our more than 2,000 customers and lead this new market."