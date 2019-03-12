Cloud Native Computing momentum continues to build

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes and Prometheus, recently added 59 new members bringing its total to 375 supporting companies and organizations.



“Crossing the 375 mark is an incredible milestone for the Foundation, especially with more than 75 organizations in our end user community,” said Dan Kohn, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “Companies like NVIDIA, MemSQL and Mattermost are reaping real value from cloud native technologies, and we only expect this to accelerate as these technologies mature and solidify their place in the market. We remain impressed by the technical innovation and growth in the ecosystem and are happy to work with our members to support the thriving cloud native community.”



Two upcoming events:





KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU from May 20-23 in Barcelona and

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in China from June 24-26 in Shanghai