Ciena posted revenue of $778.5 million for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2019, increasing 20.5% year over year. Q1 net income per share amounted to $0.21 GAAP; $0.33 adjusted (non-GAAP). Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net loss of $(473.4) million, or $(3.29) per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018. Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $52.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $21.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018.
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Ciena posts revenue of $778.5 million, up 20.5%
Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Ciena
Ciena posted revenue of $778.5 million for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2019, increasing 20.5% year over year. Q1 net income per share amounted to $0.21 GAAP; $0.33 adjusted (non-GAAP). Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net loss of $(473.4) million, or $(3.29) per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018. Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $52.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $21.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018.