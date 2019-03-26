China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced its first installation of 5G infrastructure in residential properties and shopping malls.
The deployment in conjunction with Sino Group occurred in Grand Central and Olympian City. By deploying 5G infrastructure now, China Mobile will be ready when 5G spectrum is officially released in Hong Kong.
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
China Mobile HKG installs 5G infrastructure in shopping malls
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 5G, China Mobile, Hong Kong
China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced its first installation of 5G infrastructure in residential properties and shopping malls.