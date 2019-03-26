Tuesday, March 26, 2019

China Mobile HKG installs 5G infrastructure in shopping malls

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced its first installation of 5G infrastructure in residential properties and shopping malls.

The deployment in conjunction with Sino Group occurred in Grand Central and Olympian City. By deploying 5G infrastructure now, China Mobile will be ready when 5G spectrum is officially released in Hong Kong.

