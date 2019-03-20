CBRS Alliance to support for 5G spectrum sharing in the 3.5GHz band

The CBRS Alliance, which is the industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of "OnGo" shared spectrum solutions, is working on a new release of specifications that will support OnGo over 5G. Specifically, CBRS Alliance Release 3 will address support for 5G deployments using shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band.



The new specifications from the CBRS Alliance will complement 5G New Radio (5G NR), the new air interface developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) to support the wide variety of 5G services, devices, and deployments. The latest release of 5G NR is expected to support operations in Band 48 and will improve the performance, flexibility, scalability and efficiency of mobile networks while enabling industries to get the most out of the available spectrum.



“Utilizing the CBRS band can be a key enabler for making 5G deployments possible. The Alliance is hard at work developing technical specifications to ensure that OnGo supports 5G applications as seamlessly as traditional LTE services,” said Gary Boudreau, Chair of the CBRS Alliance’s Technical Working Group. “The specifications in development include addressing coexistence requirements to ensure seamless interoperability between LTE and 5G NR in and out of Band 48, certificate-based authentication, and more.”



Completion of Release 3 by the CBRS Alliance is expected to conclude in Q4 2019, enabling OnGo 5G service availability in 2020.



https://www.cbrsalliance.org/