Cambodia's SINET picks Nokia for FTTH

SINET, Cambodia's leading ISP, selected Nokia for a nationwide access network that will start in major residential and gated communities, locally known as borey and housing apartments in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.



SINET will deliver broadband services targeted residents living in newly-built gated borey and housing apartments with the Nokia GPON Mini Optical Line Terminal (OLT).



The solution includes:





Nokia 7362 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Dense Fiber (DF) -16GW gives new flexibility in fiber deployments and helps optimize the fiber business case

Nokia Mini OLT supports up to 8x 10GigE uplinks and 16-port GPON or 4-port XGS-PON/TWDM-PON downlinks and is capable of boosting the speeds of fiber networks

Nokia 7368 ISAM ONT G-010G-Q provides a GPON interface to the subscriber and paves the way to deliver premium triple-play services in a FTTH environment