Burns & McDonnell installs Fujitsu 1FINITY

Burns & McDonnell has installed the Fujitsu 1FINITY optical networking platform from Fujitsu Network Communications at its Integration and Automation Lab in Kansas City to demonstrated 100G transmission.



The modular design of the 1FINITY platform allows utilities to use a pay-as-you-grow approach to build nodes as needed on their distribution systems.







The Burns & McDonnell Integration and Automation Lab serves as a technology testing and demonstration center available to utilities and other clients free of charge. Utilities can use this lab to develop use cases and projected returns on investments for new power grid technologies to be incorporated in a wide array of power delivery systems."Utilities are faced with an onslaught of data from sensors and other devices that are necessary to manage power delivery systems today," says Matt Olson, director of the Network Integration and Automation Group at Burns & McDonnell. "This is requiring utilities to overhaul their core communications infrastructure. The equipment we have available in our lab will enable our clients to test different communications and other equipment under a variety of usage scenarios before they make large capital investment decisions."