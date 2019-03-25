BT employs ADVA's precision synchronization for 5G

BT is deploying ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization technology to bring 4G coverage to previously underserved areas and begin the rollout of 5G services across the UK. The new synchronization solution is deployed nationwide in 10 core time base sites, 106 metro time sites and close to 1,000 Tier 1 sites at the network edge.



Prior to this deployment, BT’s timing network was based purely on frequency synchronization.



ADVA said its Oscilloquartz enables BT to distribute stable and accurate phase and time-of-day information. The new synchronization network is built on the OSA 5430 and OSA 5440 and integrated with ADVA’s network management solution. The technology provides the sub-microsecond accuracy required for next-generation mobile applications together with hardware redundancy for unbeatable resilience.



ADVA’s modular grandmaster clocks support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s interfaces. They provide high levels of accuracy and holdover performance in case of GNSS outages, meeting ITU-T G.8272 primary reference time clock (PRTC) requirements. Comprehensively managed by ADVA’s network management solution, the technology is also ready to combine with its advanced cesium clocks for enhanced PRTC levels of stability, accuracy and reliability even without GNSS.



“Adding robust, highly accurate phase and time synchronization unleashes the full potential of our network. Not only does it empower us to deliver the services our customers demand today but it’s also the key to our 5G aspirations,” said Neil McRae, chief architect, BT Group. “The OSA 5430 and OSA 5440 offer the robustness of hardware redundancy together with the scale we require to meet tomorrow’s needs. Their modular design also means that our network is ready to support future timing technologies without further upgrades. Our close partnership with ADVA’s team and their Oscilloquartz timing experts is another crucial factor. It’s been clear from day one that they understood our core requirement for a flexible architecture with superb levels of precision and protection.”



“Phase synchronization has been a long-term development in international standards, and ADVA has actively contributed to that process,” commented Mike Gilson, standards contributor and technical specialist, timing and synchronization, BT Group. “By incorporating these capabilities in a flexible, high-performance solution, ADVA has created a synchronization network ready for the demands of 5G connectivity. We‘ve been very pleased with the way ADVA’s team have worked closely with us to fulfill not only our initial requirements but also provide a foundation for the future.”



“Bringing these levels of accuracy and resilience to BT’s mission-critical synchronization network is a real milestone. Achieving phase synchronization is a major challenge but with our uniquely flexible, high-capacity technology and the dedication and experience of our team, we’ve been able to handle all of that complexity on BT’s behalf and provide the ideal solution for its needs and ambitions,” said Sarah Mendham, senior director, sales, ADVA.



