Broadcom samples Automotive Multilayer Ethernet Switches

Broadcom has begun sampling a new family of automotive multilayer Ethernet switches designed for time-sensitive networking (TSN) requirements of autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, Broadcom has begun shipping production quantities of its automotive 1000BASE-T1 PHY transceiver device for Gigabit Ethernet on single-pair UTP cables for in-car networking applications.



Broadcom said its new BCM8956X switches, which are offered in various port configurations with and with integrated 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 PHYs, allow customers to have scalable and cost-effective designs for automotive gateway, ADAS and infotainment applications.



The integrated PCIe interface provides high bandwidth connectivity to the host processor, while the on-chip Layer 3 flow accelerator offloads the host processor from compute-intensive routing operations. Furthermore, the BCM8956X is packed with advanced multilevel security features including dedicated hardware security module (HSM) block for line rate encryption, L2 anti-hack, deep packet inspection, and intrusion prevention reporting.



Broadcom's BCM8988X is a 1000BASE-T1 PHY with integrated BroadR-Secure functionality, which authenticates each packet transmitted and received on either end of the link using secure keys. The company said its BCM8988X has undergone rigorous IEEE 802.3bp compliance testing by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL). The device has passed critical IEEE 802.3bp PHY compliance requirements test for which Broadcom is sharing the test reports with its lead customers. The BCM8988x 1000BASE-T1 PHY incorporates DSP and AFE technology, enabling superior EMC and EMI performance, fast link-up time, low power consumption and robust signal integrity over UTP cables."With the availability of Broadcom’s industry leading secure multilayer switch and Gigabit PHY, automotive manufacturers can now design and build a gamut of Gigabit Ethernet systems to address high speed secure networking applications,” said Ali Abaye, senior director of marketing for the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “As vehicles become increasingly advanced, Broadcom continues to spearhead high speed Automotive Ethernet developments to support secure networks to proliferate new applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving."