Broadband Forum kicks off BNG Disaggregation project

The Broadband Forum is launching a new Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) project to define the architecture and requirements for a disaggregated BNG control plane and user plane which separates the control plane and data plane.



BNG disaggregation is expected to bring benefits such as centralized locations for configuration and IP address management, leading to faster delivery of new services. The work will also ensure the control plane and user plane can be easily scaled according to customer demand.



"As demand for both broadband and bandwidth-hungry video applications grows, the disaggregation of the BNG for scalablity is critical to mitigate issues created by distributed BNG deployments. Over the years, BNGs have also had to evolve to support new functionalities such as management of multiple types of accesses, transport encapsulations and customers. This work will ensure flexible scalability through a simplified and agile architecture," stated Kevin Foster, Chairman of Broadband Forum.



