The three big Chinese telcos so far are cautious in their 5G CAPEX forecasts, says Edison Lee, Head of Telecom Research for Jeffries, in a Bloomberg video.
Meanwhile, the market is looking for increased dividends but the carriers are cautious here as well.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-03-22/china-s-telecoms-are-cautious-on-5g-says-jefferies-s-lee-video
Friday, March 22, 2019
Bloomberg: China's Telecoms are cautious on 5G CAPEX, says Jeffries
Friday, March 22, 2019
