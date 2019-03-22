Bloomberg: China's Telecoms are cautious on 5G CAPEX, says Jeffries

The three big Chinese telcos so far are cautious in their 5G CAPEX forecasts, says Edison Lee, Head of Telecom Research for Jeffries, in a Bloomberg video.



Meanwhile, the market is looking for increased dividends but the carriers are cautious here as well.



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-03-22/china-s-telecoms-are-cautious-on-5g-says-jefferies-s-lee-video





