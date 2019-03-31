Bell Canada to deactivate CDMA at end of the month

Bell confirmed that it will proceed with previously announced plans to deactivate its legacy CDMA network on April 30th.



Customers in remaining CDMA coverage areas in Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and the Atlantic provinces have been notified that they will transition to Bell LTE by April 30.



"Bell is proud to welcome our CDMA customers to Canada's best national mobile network. The Bell LTE network always sets the standard in wireless speed, capacity and quality and will continue to evolve as we prepare for the introduction of 5G wireless," said Stephen Howe, Bell's Chief Technology Officer. "Our Network team looks forward to leveraging efficiencies from our CDMA shutdown, including repurposing existing site structures, fibre connections and power systems, to further enhance our industry-leading LTE network."



http://www.Bell.ca/CDMAnetwork