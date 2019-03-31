Batelco picks Ericsson for 5G in Bahrain

Batelco has selected Ericsson for 5G deployment in its home market of Bahrain. The deal includes Ericsson's 5G New Radio (NR), mobile transport, and core. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Batelco recently achieved Bahrain’s first 3GPP-compliant 5G data call on a commercial mobile network using a 5G pocket router. The call used Ericsson Radio System solutions and 5G Cloud Packet Core.



Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa at Ericsson says: “Today, we are partnering with Batelco for a 5G commercial deployment in Bahrain. 5G promises to accelerate the digitization of industries, offering service providers with new opportunities and enabling them to launch the most advanced technologies while improving the end-user experience with higher data speeds and lower latency.”