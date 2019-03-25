Azure Premium Blob Storage goes live

Microsoft announced general availability of Azure Premium Blob Storage, which is a new performance tier for block blobs and append blobs, complimenting the existing Hot, Cool, and Archive access tiers.



Premium Blob Storage is aimed at workloads that require very fast response times and/or high transactions rates, such as IoT, Telemetry, AI, and scenarios with humans in the loop such as interactive video editing, web content, online transactions, and more.



Micosoft said Premium Blob Storage provides lower and more consistent storage latency, providing low and consistent storage response times for both read and write operations across a range of object sizes, and is especially good at handling smaller blob sizes.



Premium Blob Storage is initially available in US East, US East 2, US Central, US West, US West 2, North Europe, West Europe, Japan East, Australia East, Korea Central, and Southeast Asia region.



https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/azure-premium-block-blob-storage-is-now-generally-available/