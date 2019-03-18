AWS to offer NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs

Amazon Web Services will begin offering NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs as part of its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) G4 instances.



The new G4 instances are aimed at AI services. Through AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to pair the G4 instances with NVIDIA GPU acceleration software, including NVIDIA CUDA-X AI libraries for accelerating deep learning, machine learning and data analytics.



T4 will also be supported by Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, making it possible to deploy, manage and scale containerized applications on EC2 G4 GPU instances using Kubernetes.



“NVIDIA and AWS have worked together for a long time to help customers run compute-intensive AI workloads in the cloud and create incredible new AI solutions,” said Matt Garman, vice president of Compute Services at AWS. “With our new T4-based G4 instances, we’re making it even easier and more cost-effective for customers to accelerate their machine learning inference and graphics-intensive applications.”



T4 will join other Amazon EC2 instances featuring NVIDIA GPUs, providing developers and data scientists with the most sophisticated compute resources available to support a variety of customer needs.