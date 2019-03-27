AWS announces lowest cost storage in the cloud -- S3 Glacier Deep Archive

Amazon Web Services announced general availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive, a new durable object storage for long-term retention of data that is rarely accessed.



AWS said the new S3 Glacier Deep Archive is the lowest cost storage in the cloud: just $0.00099 per GB-month (less than one-tenth of one cent, or $1 per TB-month). This is significantly lower than storing and maintaining data in on-premises magnetic tape libraries or archiving data off-site.



The AWS S3 Glacier service provivdes retrieval options in minutes for archive data, while the new S3 Glacier Deep Archive is ideal for customers who want the lowest cost for archive data that is rarely accessed. In the event that recovery becomes necessary, the objects can be recovered in as little as 12 hours with S3 Glacier Deep Archive versus days or weeks with off-site tape.



“We have customers who have exabytes of storage locked away on tape, who are stuck managing tape infrastructure for the rare event of data retrieval. It’s hard to do and that data is not close to the rest of their data if they want to do analytics and machine learning on it,” said Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, Vice President, Amazon S3, AWS. “S3 Glacier Deep Archive costs just a dollar per terabyte per month and opens up rarely accessed storage for analysis whenever the business needs it, without having to deal with the infrastructure or logistics of tape access.”



