Austria's A1 picks Nokia for 5G

A1 awarded a contract to Nokia for the rollout of 5G in Austria. The contract includes both Nokia's 5G radio access and cloud-native 5G core technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The contract reinforces the long-standing partnership between A1 and Nokia which has included the successful expansion of 3G and 4G / LTE mobile networks and the roll-out of Austria's largest fiber-optic network.



"Together with Nokia, we will leverage the full potential of 5G," says A1 CEO Marcus Grausam. "We rely on a trusted and long-standing partner with whom we have already successfully implemented numerous major projects. Now the starting signal has been given for the Austria-wide deployment of the A1 5G network, which will open up new worlds of applications and transform business models."Peter Wukowits, head of Nokia Austria, said: "Jointly with A1, we have demonstrated the capabilities of 5G and our unique end-to-end portfolio on a number of occasions, and now the time has come to roll it out and bring it to reality. We are more than ready and feel honoured that A1 chose Nokia as its trusted partner for this important step into the digital future."