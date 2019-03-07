Austria completes 5G auction in 3.4 - 3.8 band

Austria concluded an auction of 5G spectrum in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band. Licenses were acquired by the three leading operators (A1, Hutchinson, T-Mobile) as well as some smaller players. In total, 438 out of a total of 468 frequency packages (39 packages of 10 MHz each, in twelve regions) were auctioned for a total price of around EUR 188 million. The auction lasted over three weeks.



T-Mobile Austria acquired 110 MHz of spectrum throughout the country (11 packages of 10 MHz each in 12 regions), for a total price of €57 million.



