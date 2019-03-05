Australia's AARNet tests 600G wavelength with Cisco

Australia’s Academic and Research Network (AARNet) has tested 600 Gbps on its production network using Cisco Network Convergence System (NCS) 1004.



Tests were performed with Cisco NCS 1004 and NCS 2000 FlexSpectrum Single Module ROADM platforms in the AARNet production network under real-world conditions without interruption to any customer traffic.



600G single wavelength in a metro data center to data center environment (approximately 15km)

500G single wavelength over regional distances greater than 300km (roughly equivalent from Sydney to Newcastle, Wollongong or Goulburn)

400G single wavelength over inter-capital distances greater than 750km (roughly equivalent from Sydney to Melbourne)





The testing utilized Cisco NCS 1004 flexibility to adjust modulation format and baud rate to achieve the maximum data throughput over different distances. The following configurations have been successfully tested:Cisco NCS 1004 has been designed to maximize wavelength and fiber capacity with minimal space and power requirements. At two racks per unit, the system supports up to 4.8 Terabits per second (Tbps) of client and 4.8 Tbps of trunk traffic. Using flexible, software-based baud rate and hybrid modulation, the Cisco NCS 1004 platform provides optimized performances for terrestrial data center interconnect (DCI), metro, regional and long-haul deployments as well as subsea applications.“Our network supports cross-institutional global research collaborations, scientific instruments and the transport and storage of some of the world’s largest datasets,” said Chris Hancock, CEO at AARNet.“This trial with Cisco opens up opportunities for AARNet to provide customers with unprecedented levels of scale to support massive data flows for data-intensive projects such as the Square Kilometre Array.”