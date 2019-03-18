AT&T launches API Marketplace based on Ribbon's Kandy

A new AT&T API Marketplace has launched to provide pre-packaged software code for business customers to embed in their websites and applications, enabling simpler, faster and more efficient ways to communicate with customers in near real-time.



The Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) enable capabilities such as click-to-connect voice, video and text as well as 2-factor authentication, conferencing, virtual directories and contact center. For example, businesses could use an app to embed a click-to-chat button on their website to give customers an easier way to connect with support representatives.



“Even the largest enterprises struggle with securing the time and resources needed to deploy capabilities that can enhance customer service and create personalized experiences,” says Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. “In today’s omnichannel communications environment, customers expect timely responses. By giving businesses a consistent experience and easy-to-use tools, we can help address common pain points efficiently and effectively.”



The AT&T API Marketplace leverages Ribbon Communications’ Kandy platform.



https://apimarket.att.com/