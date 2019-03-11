Aquantia intros 10 Gigabit Ethernet MAC Controller

Aquantia introduced a 10G Ethernet Controller that enables SFP+ port or backplane connectivity.



PCI Express 3.0 modes with x4/x2/x1 lane operation

SFP+ for Direct Attach Copper (DAC) and optical SFP modules

Board-level or backplane connectivity between chips

Support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Data Plane Development Kit and other operating systems

Less than 1W power consumption





“The introduction of AQC100 shows Aquantia’s continued commitment to bring high-speed connectivity to networks everywhere by delivering efficient interconnect solutions,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing, Aquantia. “By supporting SFP+ and backplane applications, the AQtion AQC100 complements our previously announced Multi-Gig controllers, like the AQC107, and will allow customers to enjoy high-speed connectivity irrespective of cabling or connectivity used.”