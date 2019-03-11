Aquantia intros 10 Gigabit Ethernet MAC Controller

Aquantia introduced a 10G Ethernet Controller that enables SFP+ port or backplane connectivity.
Features of the AQtion AQC100 include:
- PCI Express 3.0 modes with x4/x2/x1 lane operation
- SFP+ for Direct Attach Copper (DAC) and optical SFP modules
- Board-level or backplane connectivity between chips
- Support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Data Plane Development Kit and other operating systems
- Less than 1W power consumption
“The introduction of AQC100 shows Aquantia’s continued commitment to bring high-speed connectivity to networks everywhere by delivering efficient interconnect solutions,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing, Aquantia. “By supporting SFP+ and backplane applications, the AQtion AQC100 complements our previously announced Multi-Gig controllers, like the AQC107, and will allow customers to enjoy high-speed connectivity irrespective of cabling or connectivity used.”