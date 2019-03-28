Aquantia gains ASIL B certification for its automotive networking silicon

Aquantia has achieved ASIL B certification on its Automotive connectivity products according to ISO 26262-5 and as determined by the Certification Body for Functional Safety of the SGS-TÜV Saar.



ASIL B compliance is a critical requirement for automotive OEMs, and their Tier 1 suppliers, when choosing technology partners to ensure a vehicle’s systems meet the necessary safety levels.



“Entering the Automotive arena is radically different than traditional networking markets. The levels of safety and security are of paramount importance,” said Amir Bar-Niv, Vice President of Marketing, Automotive at Aquantia Corp. “Our team has put significant effort into attaining this certification. I am pleased that we have achieved this significant milestone in delivering compliant, Multi-Gig networking technology for the first wave of autonomous vehicles that will come to market.”Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL), specified under ISO 26262, is a risk classification hierarchy for defining safety requirements.