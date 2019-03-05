ADVA showcases SDN-controlled 600 Gbps transport

At OFC 2019, ADVA demonstrated SDN-controlled 600 Gbps transport with automated line rate and modulation adjustment.



In the demo, the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal monitors the condition of the fiber link and then automatically adapts speed and modulation for maximum efficiency. By adjusting transmission rates and modulation format, the technology ensures availability, signal quality and cost-efficiency in DCI deployments. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal provides native support for YANG device modeling and the NETCONF protocol to enable full SDN control. Specifically engineered for a disaggregated environment, the platform can transmit 600 Gbps of data over a single wavelength and a total capacity of 38.4Tbit/s per fiber.



“This demo redefines what’s possible for open and disaggregated hyperscale DCI transport. It takes SDN-based control to the next level and highlights the enormous potential of flexible network configuration to optimize reach and spectrum utilization,” said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. “The key to this demo is the phenomenal flexibility and versatility of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ terminal. Its completely open design with programmable management interfaces and open APIs makes it ideal for disaggregated architectures. By utilizing NETCONF/YANG, TeraFlex™ can fully be integrated into an SDN environment. It also supports a multitude of constellations and baud rates on the line interface. What's more, with its advanced telemetry, TeraFlex™ updates operators with performance data for total visibility and big data-enabled control.”



