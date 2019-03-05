Acacia and Lumentum demo 200G Interoperability in CFP2-DCO

Acacia Communications and Lumentum successfully demonstrated interoperability between their respective CFP2-DCO modules operating at 200G.



The modules, based on Acacia's Meru DSP ASIC, demonstrated 200G transmission over an amplified link with greater than 1,000 km of standard single mode fiber, using high-performance 8QAM and 16QAM operating modes.





The companies said CFP2-DCOs are becoming increasingly important for higher-speed optical networks because they integrate the coherent DSP into the pluggable module. The digital host interface enables simpler integration between module and system resulting in faster service activation for telecommunication providers, and a pay-as-you-grow deployment model whereby the cost of additional ports can be deferred until additional services are needed."This demonstration of interoperability at 200G highlights the value that we intended to create through our collaboration with Lumentum on the CFP2-DCO," said Benny Mikkelsen, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Acacia Communications. "Historically, interoperability in commercially available products has been limited to lower performance at 100G data rates. We believe that Meru-based modules are the only commercially available CFP2-DCO modules supporting 8QAM and 16QAM modulation at 200G.""Industry trends are moving toward increasing multi-vendor interoperability, motivated by the needs of network operators," said Beck Mason, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Telecom Transmission at Lumentum. "Our CFP2-DCO module, based on our proven Indium Phosphide PIC technology, supports both standards-based interoperability at 100G, as well as higher performance modes at 100G and 200G.