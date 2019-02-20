ZTE intros 5G Fronthaul 200G outdoor OTN platform

ZTE unveiled a 5G fronthaul 200G outdoor OTN product, the ZXMP M721 OD62, for the metro edge. The platform supports 200G connections and employs Flex-O technology to restrict the end-to-end latency within 1 microsecond.



ZTE said its fronthaul solution supports various service access types, including SDH, Ethernet, CPRI and eCPRI to meet the requirements of diversified scenarios. In addition, it supports WiFi debugging, and can automatically implement fast service provisioning, thereby simplifying operation and maintenance.



“The ZXMP M721 OD62 demonstrates the world-leading 5G fronthaul transport capability of ZTE OTN products, and consolidates the industry-leading position of the full ZXMP M721 series as the aggregation access layer OTN. ZTE’s ZXMP M721 series has got objective assessment from the global industry analyst firm GlobalData. In the Packet-Optical Access (POA) class, it has again been rated as ‘Very Strong’ in recognition of the largest switching capacity, the highest port density, and the smallest footprint in the industry,” said Mr. Wang Taili, General Manager of ZTE Optical Transport Product.