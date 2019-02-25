Zayo announces big wavelength contract with webscale client

Zayo confirmed that it has been selected by a webscale customer for multiple 100G wavelengths along Zayo’s Dallas to Los Angeles 2,000-mile fiber route that was completed in August 2018.



The company described the deal as one of its largest recent waves deals in terms of capacity.



Zayo also noted that the deal is another follow-on sale on this high fiber-count route, which enables unique options between Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, El Paso, Ft. Worth and Dallas.



“This is one of our largest recent waves deals in terms of capacity,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “The unique route and our ability to mobilize to install the solution to meet the customer’s stringent deadlines were key factors in winning this business.”