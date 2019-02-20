Xilinx updates Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC chip for 5G sub-6GHz

Xilinx has updated its Zynq UltraScale+ Radio Frequency (RF) System-on-Chip (SoC) portfolio for greater RF performance and scalability.



The new Zynq devices can cover the entire sub-6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum, which is a critical need for next-generation 5G deployment. They support direct RF sampling of up to 5 giga-samples per-second (GS/S) 14-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and 10 GS/S 14-bit digital-to-analog converters (DACs), both up to 6 GHz of analog bandwidth.



Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 2: Sampling now with production scheduled for June 2019, this device meets regional deployment timelines in Asia and supports 5G New Radio.

Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 3: Provides full sub-6GHz direct-RF support, extended millimeter wave interface, and up to 20 percent power reduction in the RF data converter subsystem compared to the base portfolio. The product will be available in 2H 2019.

The portfolio now includes:"We are committed to helping our customers accelerate innovation, and are especially excited to drive the development of adaptable, intelligent 5G infrastructure with these new, higher performing additions to the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC portfolio," said Liam Madden, executive vice president of hardware and systems product development, Xilinx. "Now with complete coverage of sub-6GHz spectrum bands, it will give our customers even more of a competitive advantage by allowing them to accelerate the design and development of next-gen systems today."