Windstream said it is evaluating its options, including post-trial motions and an appeal.
Monday, February 18, 2019
Windstream postpones financial results
Monday, February 18, 2019
Windstream postponed the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 financial results, which were expected on Feb 21, following a court ruling last week against the company regarding the 2015 spinoff of certain telecommunications network assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and its agreements with bondholders.