Wave2Wave adds Robotic Fiber Switches

Wave2Wave Solution has added two, large robotic fiber switches to its ROME family of patch panels.



The ROME MAX and ROME MAX-T switches each offer large fiber port counts in a full rack configuration within a standard 19-inch footprint.



ROME MAX is in a seven-foot tall rack, while ROME MAX-T extends to eight feet to provide the highest fiber count. This product series removes the complexity of installing and managing a CLOS design by building it into the solution.



"Robots are here, robots are in the data centers, and ROME will be a key evolutionary solution in today's transforming network," said David Wang, Founder and CEO of Wave2Wave. "Data center operators are constantly seeking new ways to differentiate themselves from the competition, whether that's by providing more timely service offerings, improving the accuracy of data center recordkeeping, or finding other innovative ways to help their customers grow. The latest additions to our ROME portfolio address these needs by speeding up and simplifying the way Layer-0 services are rolled out."



