Vodafone and Telecom Italia form 5G network sharing pact

Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) announced a 5G active network sharing pact that expands on their existing passive sharing agreement.



Also, the companies are considering a combination of their respective passive towers located in Italy into a single entity.



With reference to the Active Sharing Project, Vodafone and TIM intend to enter into an agreement that would enable them to jointly roll-out 5G infrastructure. The Active Sharing Project would support a faster deployment of 5G over a wider geographic area, at a lower cost.



Vodafone and TIM also intend to consider active network sharing for their existing 4G networks, in order to support 5G active network sharing.



Luigi Gubitosi, CEO, TIM, said: “This partnership will allow our customers to enter the 5G revolution faster and deeper, while at the same time making the best use of both companies’ resources. We believe that network sharing is key to do more, effectively and better for the benefit of our clients and all stakeholders, in view of the process of change that will be triggered by the launch of 5G in the years to come and that will be paramount for the development and digitalization of our Country”