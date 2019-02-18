Viavi: Forty-two 5G network launches anticipated in 2019

Viavi Solutions estimates that there will be 55 commercial 5G networks in operation before the start of 2020.



A total of 13 commercial 5G networks were launched during 2018, including both mobile and fixed wireless deployments, and 42 more are expected to launch this calendar year. A large proportion of these deployments will be located in Europe and the Middle East (21 and 14, respectively), followed by 10 in Asia, 8 in the Americas and 2 in the Australasia region.



Viavi notes that at this time last year, only 28 service providers had reported that they were in field trials with 5G architecture. This rapid escalation of deployment plans comes in spite of the fact that 3GPP standards for 5G are not expected to be final until 2020.



"5G represents a paradigm shift in the way that networks are designed, deployed and managed, introducing inherent complexities in the architecture as well as exacting demands on performance and latency," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "The anticipated improvements that 5G offers will depend on precise operation of multiple elements throughout the network. As service providers worldwide deploy and activate their commercial networks, they are relying on VIAVI 5G test solutions, from the lab to the field, to ensure optimal customer experience and quality."



At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, VIAVI will showcase the Lab To Field™ 5G testing portfolio in Hall 6, Stand 6G40, February 25-28, 2019.



