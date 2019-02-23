Verizon provides network transformation update

Verizon provided a broad update on its 5G vision, saying it will pursue a multi use case strategy encompassing deep fiber access, spectrum, software-defined networking and multi-access edge computing (MEC) platforms as key technologies for enhancing the user experience.



Some key points from the recent Investor Briefing:







Verizon confirmed plans to launch its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in more than 30 U.S. cities in 2019.

Verizon 5G Mobility will launch in the first half of 2019, and Verizon 5G Home will expand coverage to more markets in the second half of 2019.

5G Mobility and 5G Home are expected to contribute more meaningfully to growth in 2021.

Verizon's Mobile Edge Computing platform, which will enable real-time enterprise applications, is expected to launch in fourth-quarter 2019.

Verizon’s 4G LTE network currently covers 2.6 million square miles. The network coverage includes LTE Advanced features in 1,500 markets across the country, which provide significantly more capacity and faster peak data speeds.

Verizon Intelligent Edge Network (iEN), which will be the multipurpose network that serves as the foundation for the company’s network-as-a-service strategy, is rolling out in more than 60 cities across the U.S., with more than 25,000 Verizon-owned fiber miles expected to be deployed by year-end. One Fiber opens new revenue opportunities while also bringing cost efficiencies.

Verizon will be deploying Next Gen PON 2 nationwide wherever it deploys fiber assets.

Verizon is on track to deliver against its goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021.