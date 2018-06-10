Verizon names Hans Vestberg as Chairman

Verizon Communications' Board of Directors elected Hans E. Vestberg as chairman, effective March 8, 2019, replacing Lowell C. McAdam, who is retiring.



In addition, the Board elected Clarence Otis, Jr., as lead director, effective March 8, 2019. Otis will succeed M. Frances Keeth, who is retiring from the Board in May in accordance with the Board’s mandatory retirement policy.



Vestberg has been CEO since Aug. 1, 2018, with responsibility for all business operations at Verizon, including the strategic direction of the company. He has served on Verizon’s Board since June 2018.









Vestberg, 52, is the former CEO of Ericsson and currently serves as Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer. From 2007 to 2009, Vestberg served as Chief Financial Officer at Ericsson, and he previously served in a number of leadership positions at Ericsson. From 2009 till 2016, Vestberg led Ericsson during a period of significant industry and company transformation. He joined Ericsson in 1991 and earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Uppsala, Sweden.



