Vantage Data Centers raises $675M in debt and equity financing

Vantage Data Centers, which operates wholesale data centers in six strategic markets (Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia; Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada), raised more than $180 million in equity capital from existing investors and approximately $495 million in debt financing.



Vantage plans to use the funds for various growth initiatives, including the 4Degrees Colocation acquisition that closed in January and the build-out of the first data center on the company’s second campus in Santa Clara.



“The capital we raised over the last 90 days will help fund the explosive growth we’re experiencing and anticipate seeing throughout 2019 and beyond,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “We have been executing on our growth and development and are well prepared to continue our current trajectory. This capital accelerates the funding of our long-term strategic plan.”



