Twilio posts Q4 revenue of $204.3 million, up 77%

Twilio, which operates a cloud communications platform, reported revenue of $204.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and 21% sequentially from the third quarter of 2018. GAAP loss from operations of $44.0 million for the quarter. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, was $0.47 based on 99.4 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.20 based on 93.2 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, was $0.04 based on 110.6 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2018.



"The power of our platform model was evident in our results once again, as Q4’s exceptional results capped off an incredible 2018,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to add email to our platform through the acquisition of SendGrid and look forward to helping our customers drive their customer engagement strategies across all of the important communication channels - voice, messaging, video, and, now email.”



Key metrics





64,286 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2018, compared to 48,979 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2017.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 147% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 118% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

1,440 employees as of December 31, 2018.

Closed the acquisition of SendGrid, the leading email API platform