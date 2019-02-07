Turkcell builds unified telco cloud on Red Hat OpenStack

Red Hat confirmed that its OpenStack Platform and Ceph Storage solution powers Turkcell's centralized virtualization infrastructure (NFVi), which is called the Turkcell Unified Telco Cloud. Red Hat Consulting helped Turkcell design its Unified Telco Cloud and train up its network team, in collaboration with Affirmed Networks in the role of main systems integrator.
Turkcell serves more than 35 million subscribers with 99 percent population coverage in Turkey, making it a leading mobile operator in Turkey and the surrounding region.
“With the competitive landscape of the telecommunications industry rapidly evolving around us, Turkcell is impressive in its push to become a leader in digital services innovation, already demonstrating this drive with the likes of its instant messaging, video streaming and personal storage offerings and we’re proud to collaborate with Turkcell to help execute its unified telco cloud strategy," states Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president, Communications Service Providers, Red Hat.