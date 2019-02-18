Tokyo Tech's 28 GHz transceiver with dual-polarized MIMO hits 15 Gbps

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a 28 GHz transceiver that integrates beamforming with dual-polarized multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technology.



Preliminary testing showed that the maximum data rate achieved was 15 Gbps using 64-QAM.



The transceiver measures just 3 mm by 4 mm and could help improve performances of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



"Compared with the conventional switch-based bi-directional approach, our bi-directional amplifier completely shares the inter-stage matching networks between the transceiver and the receiver. Thus, the required on-chip area is further minimized," states Kenichi Okada at Tokyo Tech's Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.





